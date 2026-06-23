Key Takeaways

Nikki Reed tries to keep the truth from Victor Newman

Nate Hastings is asked to keep a secret

Kyle Abbott tries to track down his mother, Diane Jenkins

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor testing Claire’s loyalty once again. On the other hand, Patty threatened Jack about the consequences of acting too smart with her. And last but not least, Nikki received devastating news about her health after getting herself checked.

Y&R Spoilers (Tuesday, June 23, 2026): Episode #13403

Nikki hides the truth

After weeks of migraines, Nikki finally knows the truth about what is wrong with her. If it were up to her, she would still be in the dark, but thanks to her daughter, Victoria, a checkup was initiated. Now Nikki knows that a mass is responsible for her headaches and vision issues, and she is not happy.

This is not what she wanted to hear. Nikki may have had several health troubles in the past, but that does not make it easy to process and deal with every new one. And she is already adamant about keeping this a secret from her husband, Victor. But how long till the Newman patriarch finds out?

Kyle chases a lead to find Diane

Up next, Kyle is focused on finding out where his mother is. He has been trying to brainstorm with his father, Jack, to figure out a lead. But things have not been easy considering Patty’s involvement and her bold moves. When Kyle finally gets a lead, will he be able to successfully track it down or not?

Nate is asked to keep secrets

And then lastly, Nate is asked to keep a secret. But who is asking him to do so? Is this somehow about Lily, Devon, or the Winters family? Or could it be about Stephanie instead? After all, she has confided in him of late. But will Nate manage to keep whatever secret he just found out? Or will he fail?

The Young & The Restless FAQs

Q: What health issue is Nikki facing?

A: Nikki has been having severe headaches and migraines lately.

Q: Does Sienna know about Audra’s and Noah’s connection?

A: Yes, Sienna is aware of Audra’s and Noah’s history.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (Monday, June 22, 2026): Patty Threatens Jack While Nikki Gets Devastating News About Her Health

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