Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Rita Lesley has a warning for EJ DiMera

Holly Jonas shares her thoughts with Tata Black

Arianna Horton confronts her mother Gabi Hernandez

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sarah and Brady digging deeper into the recent Coriseal deaths. On the other hand, Holly collapsed amidst her recent health turmoil. Meanwhile, Liam finally gave Ari a proper goodbye. And then last but not least, Gabi surprised Theo with an apology.

DOOL Spoilers (Thursday, June 25, 2026): Episode #15408

Kristen Asks For Protection

While the chaos between Kristen and EJ is not a surprise considering how often they argue, this time things are more dangerous. The siblings had another confrontation, and this one came after EJ connected the dots and figured out what Kristen had done. And now he is too focused on revenge.

While Kristen always stands her ground against EJ, she knows things are not the same this time around. EJ is going to come at her with vengeance, and she needs backup. For the same reason, she is reaching out to Xander for protection. How will he react to her request? Is he going to agree?

Ari Confronts Her Mother Gabi

On the other hand, Ari demands the truth from Gabi. Now that she has found out why Liam left town last time without even saying goodbye, she is furious. Ari cannot believe that her mother Gabi’s dislike of Liam went so far as to offer him money to not just leave town but stay far away from her.

Holly Has A Theory To Share

Elsewhere, Holly shares a theory with Tate. Her health issues and her most recent collapse have been haunting both her and her boyfriend. But when she shares a theory with Tate, has she figured out what exactly is wrong with her? Is her hunch correct, or is she way off mark from figuring it out?

Sarah Chats With Brady, Rita Alerts EJ

Meanwhile, Sarah confides in Brady. Considering she is focused on solving the mystery of the deaths, it might just be what she is sharing her thoughts about. And then lastly, Rita alerts EJ to a developing problem. What is it?

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Has Ari found out about Gabi’s deal with Liam?

A: Yes, Ari has discovered the truth about the deal.

Q: Which milestone did Marlena celebrate recently?

A: Marlena recently reminisced about fifty years in Salem.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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