The Drama OTT Release Date Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s romantic black comedy film, The Drama, was released in U.S. theaters on April 3, 2026. In case you missed watching the film on the big screen for any reason, there’s good news. Although The Drama is currently available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, it is not available for rent-free streaming on an OTT platform in the U.S. Keep scrolling to find out when and where you can watch The Drama on an OTT platform in the U.S.

The Drama – Cast & Crew

The Drama is a romantic dark comedy directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. It stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles. The film also features Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates.

The Drama Plotline

The Drama revolves around Emma, a bookstore employee (Zendaya), and Charlie, a British museum director (Robert Pattinson). The happily engaged couple’s relationship is put to the test when one of them discovers a shocking truth about the other.

According to Deadline, The Drama will begin streaming exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. from Friday, July 31, 2026. Later, it will also debut on HBO linear on Saturday, August 1, at 8 PM (ET) in the U.S.

The Drama – Box Office Collection & Rating

The Drama currently holds a 76% critics’ score and 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has earned $48.1 million in North America and $132.5 million worldwide. Moreover, Kristoffer Borgli’s latest directorial effort currently ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo.

Zendaya & Robert Pattinson’s Next Film

After The Drama, both Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated fantasy action film, The Odyssey, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026. While Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, one of Penelope’s (Anne Hathaway) suitors, Zendaya portrays Athena, the goddess who guides and protects Odysseus (Matt Damon) during his perilous journey.

The Drama – Official Trailer

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