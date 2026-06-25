The Young & The Restless Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Victor decides to make moves to help Nikki

Jack weighs his options to find a way to Diane

Lauren Koslow steps in as a temporary Jill recast

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victoria urging Nikki to come clean with Victor regarding her health diagnosis and how serious it is. Up next, Nick fought temptation while on the road to recovery from his addiction. And then lastly, Noah attempted to provoke Matt Clark.

Y&R Spoilers (Thursday, June 25, 2026): Episode #13405

Victor makes moves to help Nikki

After days of wondering what Nikki’s diagnosis is, Victor has finally found out the truth. Nikki’s and Victor’s marriage may be on the rocks, but for him, protecting his family from trouble takes importance. Nikki did not want to confide in Victor about her diagnosis, but she managed to do so.

Until Claire opened her mouth and shared with her grandfather how Nikki has a mass on her optic nerve and that she could potentially go blind if not treated well. And now, Victor is adamant about doing everything he can to ensure Nikki receives the best available treatment as soon as possible.

Jack decides how to save Diane

On the other hand, Jack weighs his options to help Diane. Like Victor, Jack is worried about his wife, Diane, who has been missing for a few days. He knows Patty is involved in this mess and is trying to bide his time as she lists her demands. But the Abbott patriarch has more on his mind.

Jack is desperate to track down and get her back home safely. Even more so because their marriage has been on the rocks as well. Patty was the reason behind the cracks in their romance, and Jack is willing to do what it takes to ensure Diane is back home and they smooth things out eventually.

The Young and the Restless FAQs

Q: Has Victor discovered what Nikki’s diagnosis is?

A: Yes, Victor has found out exactly what Nikki’s diagnosis is.

Q: Who told Victor about Nikki’s diagnosis?

A: Claire told Victor what and how serious Nikki’s health crisis is.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (Wednesday, June 24, 2026): Nick Fights Temptation While Victoria Urges Nikki To Come Clean With Victor



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