The Young & The Restless Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Nick Newman continues to battle with his addiction

Noah Newman pokes Matt Clark for a reaction

Victoria Newman asks Nikki Reed to confess the truth

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nikki hiding the truth from Victor about her health condition and exact diagnosis. On the other hand, Kyle chased a lead to find his mother, Diane. And then last but not least. Nate was asked to keep a secret, and it was about Nikki’s health.

Y&R Spoilers (Wednesday, June 24, 2026): Episode #13404

Victoria Asks Nikki To Confide In Victor

The last couple of weeks have seen Nikki struggling with vision issues and migraines. After Victoria urged her mother to get a checkup done, the two found out that Nikki has a mass on her optic nerve, and she needs proper treatment if she wants to get better, or she could potentially even go blind.

This has been a major shocker for both Nikki and Victoria. While the former is reeling from the same, she refuses to share the news with Victor. Even more so because their marriage is on the rocks. She is not interested in his sympathy, but Victoria is trying to convince her mother to confess to him.

Nick Fights Temptation

On the other hand, Nick is dealing with his own recovery. While he is on the path to getting over his fentanyl addiction by attending sessions and having some sort of control, it has not been easy to say the least. When he faces strong temptation, is he going to ruin his progress, or will he stay strong?

Noah Provokes Matt

And then lastly, Noah is about to test Matt again. Even if Victor decided to keep Matt around at the ranch, Noah is not going to just let Matt off the hook. He detests him and has made it quite clear. Is this provocation part of Noah’s plan to showcase Matt’s act? Does he think this will expose him?

The Young and the Restless FAQs

Q: Where is Matt Clark residing?

A: Matt is living at the Newman ranch.

Q: What was Noah’s recent career move?

A: Noah recently launched the Shadow Room in Genoa City.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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