Days Of Our Lives Spoilers( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Joy attempts to keep Alex distracted

EJ discovers something amiss at Smith Island

Stephanie vents to her mother, Kayla

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Lexie keeping a secret from Abe about her symptoms and health. On the other hand, Gus questioned Javi while Kate surprised Gabi. Elsewhere, Gwen took care of Leo. And then last but not least, Xander and Philip were left blindsided once again.

DOOL Spoilers (Thursday, July 2, 2026): Episode #15413

Stephanie vents to Kayla

The last couple of weeks have been hard and heavy for Stephanie. She was still healing from her kidnapping trauma when she found out that her husband, Alex, had a daughter with Joy, whom he knew nothing about. Even after accepting that truth, things got worse, and she almost shot Joy.

That seemed to be the tipping point, as Stephanie had a full breakdown after that. And now she is confiding in her mother, Kayla. How will this venting session fare? Will Stephanie get some sage advice from Kayla? Is this going to help her figure things out and decide what she wants to do next?

Sarah confides in Brady, Tate & Holly reminisce

Up next, Sarah is busy confiding in Brady. The two have been focused on uncovering the Coriseal deaths mystery. Have the two found another hint or come to a conclusion? Meanwhile, Tata and Holly are reminiscing after her recent health scare and collapse. Is this going to lighten up her mood?

Joy keeps Alex distracted

Elsewhere, Alex is trying to learn how to become a father to her daughter Kelsey, even though he didn’t even know she existed until a few weeks ago. This has ensured that Alex spends a lot of time with Joy as they co-parent their child. And it looks like Joy has strong plans to keep him distracted.

EJ discovers something amiss

Last but not least. EJ seems to have found out that something is wrong when it comes to Smith Island. Holly’s health issues also started when she visited the island. Tate was quick to deduce that the water of the island may be contaminated. And now it looks like EJ has discovered something new.

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: When did Holly collapse?

A: Holly collapsed after her trip to the Horton cabin.

Q: Has Ari found out about Gabi’s deal with Liam?

A: Yes, Ari confronted Gabi after discovering her deal with Liam.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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