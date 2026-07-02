The Bold & The Beautiful ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Finn makes more vows to Steffy

Will and Electra’s love is tested

Daphne and Carter face challenges

The previous month on The Bold and the Beautiful saw plenty of drama and fashion design rivalry. The aftermath is about to be massive in more ways than one. Read on to find out what to expect from the couples in July.

The Bold & The Beautiful: What To Expect From Couples In July

Will and Electra are tested

The truth about Hope being the lead designer of Logan was the only truth that Will hid from Electra. He also knew that Logan had acquired the Hope for the Future diamond and that Shauna was next, leading a new jewelry line for the fashion house. Will was sworn to secrecy by his parents, Katie and Bill.

And he was right not to spill the truth to Electra. After all, she may be his girlfriend, but she is working at Forrester Creations, Logan’s key rival. But Electra cannot seem to understand how business and personal life are kept separate. And their relationship is tested when she refuses to accept it.

Finn makes a vow to Steffy

Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan vows to always put Steffy Forrester first. The two have had plenty of problems over the years, but the last few weeks have seen them soaking up their peace, spending time with their kids, and enjoying romance. Finn now wants to make more vows to his love, Steffy.

Daphne & Carter face a challenge

On the other hand, Carter Walton and Daphne Rose are about to face a devastating challenge in their marriage. Is this about Dahpne not being able to be pregnant? The two have been trying to expand their family, but it seems things are not turning out how the married couple wants them to.

Will catches attention

And last but not least, Will catches the attention of more than one woman as summer heats up. It is no secret that Will is the crush of many in Los Angeles, especially in the fashion design circuit. Previously, Dylan grew feelings for him, and it seems more women have an eye on Electra’s man.

B&B FAQs

Q: Was Logan’s fashion showcase a success?

A: Yes, Logan’s second collection was a big success.

Q: Who got Logan the Hope for the Future diamond?

A: Wyatt got the Hope for the Future diamond for Logan.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Wednesday, July 1, 2026): Katie & Brooke’s Feud Is Just Beginning While Electra Struggles With Will’s Lies

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