Days Of Our Lives ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Xander and Kristen’s connection grows

Eli and Lani enjoy their anniversary

Chanel and Johnny keep things exciting

The previous month was a rollercoaster of events on Days of Our Lives as Johnny and Chanel dealt with her cancer and chemotherapy, Paulina and Abe went through bittersweet emotions, and Chad and Belle got closer. Up next, some of the Salem couples are going to get closer. Read on for more.

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Xander & Kristen Grow Closer

Xander Kiriakis and Kristen DiMera’s pairing might be odd, but their bond has only grown over time. Xander has been dealing with getting divorced from Sarah Horton while still having feelings for her. It has been hard for him to see her dating Brady Black, who happens to be Kristen’s ex.

Kristen has also had her plate full with the whole Sophia fiasco. But now her feud with her brother, EJ DiMera, has escalated too rapidly. Xander is also EJ’s nemesis, which is about to deepen his relationship with Kristen. Exactly how far will this shared hatred for EJ take Kristen and Xander?

Chanel & Johnny Romance It Out

Meanwhile, Chanel Dupree and Johnny DiMera have been going through their own turmoil. Chanel is pregnant while dealing with cancer and has now started chemotherapy. Johnny has been recovering from the Sophia drama and is trying to support his wife through this arduous health crisis.

The two are also focusing on being good parents to their adopted son, Trey. But amidst the busy schedules and sorrow, they aren’t letting their marriage and romance take a hit. When Chanel gets creative for sexy time with her husband Johnny, what exactly does she have up her sleeve for him?

Eli & Lani Celebrate Their Anniversary

And then lastly, Eli Grant gifts Lani Price Grant a beautiful necklace as they celebrate their anniversary. The two have weathered their fair share of storms but are stronger than ever together. What is up ahead for them?

DOOL FAQs

Q: Is Chanel pregnant right now?

A: Yes, Chanel is pregnant with her and Johnny’s child.

Q: Who are the parents of Trey DiMera?

A: Sophia Choi and Aaron Greene are the biological parents of Trey.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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