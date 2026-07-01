Days Of Our Lives Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X

Key Takeaways

Lexie attempts to keep the truth from Abe

Gus has a few questions for Javi

Xander and Philip get another big shock

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chad opening up to Julie. On the other hand, Tate tried to cheer up Holly amidst her hospitalization and health crisis. Brady went on a mission for Sarah while Leo and Javi agreed to avoid one another. And last but not least, Roman helped Ari out.

DOOL Spoilers (Wednesday, July 1, 2026): Episode #15412

Lexie Keeps Secrets

Starting off, we have Lexie keeping secrets from Abe. She might be quite delighted to be brought back to life and reunited with her beloved family, but her health has been quickly dwindling. Things are complicated, and her symptoms have left her worried. She does not want to lose her life again.

But her situation is out of her hands. She can only hope for the best and keep the truth away from Abe and Theo, so they don’t have to go through this stress as well. But how long will she be able to hide this from them?

Gus Questions Javi, Kate Surprises Gabi

Up next, Gus questions Javi. Is this regarding Leo? After all, Javi and Gus only recently started dating, and Leo has been a key part of Javi’s romantic past. What does Gus have on his mind? On the other hand, Kate surprises Gabi. What could this be about? Is this regarding her romance with Philip?

Gwen Takes Care Of Leo

Meanwhile, Gwen is busy taking care of Leo after the Brady Pub incident. The two used to be the best of friends once upon a time. Later, their bond cracked and fizzled after that, leading to a lot of friction and animosity. But it seems time is acting as a healing balm for Leo and Gwen’s friendship now.

Xander & Philip Are Blindsided

And then lastly, Xander and Philip are about to be blindsided. They have been busy figuring out who paid off Titan’s loan and found out that it was sold to ARO Wealth Management, a private lender. Who could this be?

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: What treatment has Chanel begun?

A: Chanel has begun her chemotherapy.

Q: What has shocked Xander and Philip?

A: Xander and Philip are shocked to see Titan’s loan paid off.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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