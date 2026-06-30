Days Of Our Lives Spoilers(Photo Credit –X)

Key Takeaways

Tate is there for his girlfriend Holly amidst her crisis

Chad decides to confide in Julie

Leo and Javi come to an agreement

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Xander and Philip investigating who paid off Titan’s loan. On the other hand, Kristen and Gwen bonded over a common enemy. EJ revealed a troubling secret to Johnny. Lexie supported Abe while Chanel began her chemotherapy.

DOOL Spoilers (Tuesday, June 30, 2026): Episode #15411

Chad Opens Up To Julie

Chad seems to have a lot on his mind, and he has decided to confide in Julie about the same. What is he sharing with her? Is this about his professional life and career? Or his personal life and growing closeness to Belle? Or maybe the chess set investigation?

Tate Tries To Cheer Up Holly

Up next, Tate is there for Holly as she recovers in the hospital after her collapse. The reports showed the pharmaceutical drug Coriseal in her bloodstream, which led to her seizures and ruined her trip to the Horton cabin with Tate, Ari, and Aaron. And now she is dealing with the aftermath, but she has her boyfriend, Tate, by her side through it all.

Brady Goes All Out For Sarah

Meanwhile, Sarah has been focused on the mystery of the Coriseal deaths. She has been actively working with Brady to get to the truth, and they have found a connection between the drug and DiMera Pharmaceuticals. To help Sarah get answers, Brady is going all out and digging deeper. Will he find something or will he find himself in trouble?

Leo & Javi Agree On Avoidance

Meanwhile, Leo and Javi started this year with a hopeful future in marriage, only for it to be instantly derailed. And now they are separated and on extremely awkward terms. But it seems they have finally agreed on something; even the topic is to avoid one another and maintain some distance.

Roman Helps Ari

And then lastly, Roman is ready to assist Ari. Is this regarding Gabi? Or could this be about Liam instead? How will Roman help her regarding whatever issue it is?

Days of our Lives FAQs

Q: What did the test find in Holly’s bloodstream?

A: Coriseal was found in Holly’s bloodstream.

Q: Which company is Coriseal connecting to?

A: Coriseal is connected to DiMera Pharmaceuticals.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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