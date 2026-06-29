Days Of Our Lives Daily Spoilers(Photo Credit –X)

Key Takeaways

Lexie is there to support Abe through tough times

Chanel begins her chemotherapy process

Xander and Philip are busy investigating

The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Holly collapsing and Belle and Chad finding more clues through Stefano’s chess set, and Sarah and Brady solving the death mystery, while Marlena celebrated a major milestone.

DOOL Spoilers (Monday, June 29, 2026): Episode #15410

Xander and Philip investigate

Starting off, Xander and Philip may have their differences, but they have something to do together. They were shocked when they found out that someone paid off Titan’s loan. It was a big surprise for them, as they weren’t expecting anything like this. And now they are intrigued to find out who is behind this.

Kristen and Gwen bond

On the other hand, Kristen and Gwen have a common enemy, and they are bonding over it. It won’t be a surprise if it turns out to be EJ. After all, he might be Kristen’s brother, but the two are always at each other’s throats. And now that Gwen and EJ are not working together anymore, things between them are not well either. Are the two women only going to express their own experiences, or will they join hands against him instead?

EJ reveals a troubling secret

Meanwhile, EJ is busy revealing a secret to Johnny. What could this be about? After all, there’s a lot on their plate. EJ is always plotting away, and Lexie’s health is one of his key focuses. And Johnny is focused on parenting Trey and being there for his wife, Chanel.

Lexie supports Abe; Chanel begins chemotherapy

Elsewhere, Lexie is doing all she can to support Abe. It has been a surprising and bittersweet few weeks for him with Lexie being back from the dead and the whole Paulina drama. And then lastly, Chanel is ready to begin her chemotherapy. How will it fare?

Days of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Which company is Gabi the founder of?

A: Gabi is the founder of Gabi Chic.

Q: Have Gabi and Philip broken up?

A: Yes, Gabi and Philip broke up after he found out the truth.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 29–July 3, 2026): Roman Helps Ari, Kristen & Gwen Bond While EJ Discovers Something

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