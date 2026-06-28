Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways of Days Of Our Lives: June 29–July 3, 2026

Jada and Shawn decide to act on their feelings

Lexie hides the truth about her condition from Abe

Stephanie confides in her mother, Kayla

Joy attempts to distract Alex

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Belle and Chad continuing to unravel the mystery of Stefano’s chess set. EJ put Xander on the spot in front of Sarah while Stephanie made an empowering decision. Alex and Philip worried about what comes next. And lastly, Brady and Kristen gave Rachel troubling news.

Days Of Our Lives Weekly Overview

The drama, secrets, lies, questions, doubts, and more are only about to increase this week. There’s plenty of chaos packed in the episodes ahead, and fans are about to get an exciting slate of scenes. Each week on the show can be unique, so it remains to be seen what new feelings these episodes will bring forth.

Sarah and Brady are focused on their attempts to uncover the truth; Belle and Chad have been busy with investigations, while Jada and Shawn have been toeing around their feelings while in close proximity.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of Week June 29–July 3

Monday, June 29, 2026: Episode #15410

Starting off, Xander and Philip investigate who paid off Titan’s loan. What will they discover? Kristen and Gwen bond over a common enemy. Who could it be, and what will they do about it? Could it be EJ? Meanwhile, EJ reveals a troubling secret to Johnny. Is it about Chanel? Lexie supports Abe while Chanel begins chemotherapy.

Tuesday, June 30, 2026: Episode #15411

Chad opens up to Julie. Is this about Belle or the DiMera chessboard? Tate tries to cheer up Holly. But will he be successful? Brady goes on a mission for Sarah. Could it be about the mystery she is focused on? Leo and Javi agree to avoid one another. But will they be able to follow through? Roman helps Ari. Is it about Liam?

Wednesday, July 1, 2026: Episode #15412

Lexie keeps a secret from Abe. Does she plan to hide her health crisis from him? Gus questions Javi. Is this about his history with Leo? Kate surprises Gabi while Gwen takes care of Leo. Elsewhere, Xander and Philip are blindsided. Could it be about their company?

Thursday, July 2, 2026: Episode #15413

Stephanie vents to Kayla. Is this about her trauma post-kidnapping or about Joy instead? Sarah confides in Brady. Will he be able to advise or comfort her? Joy tries to keep Alex distracted while Tate and Holly reminisce. EJ discovers something is amiss on Smith Island. What will he do about it?

Friday, July 3, 2026: Episode #15414

The Carvers and Prices celebrate Trey’s birthday. How will this celebration fare? Could there be drama on the way? EJ asks Johnny for help. Will he get it? Marlena shares her concerns with Belle. Is this about the chess set? And lastly, Shawn and Jada stop denying the inevitable. Are they finally going to give in to their resurging feelings?

DOOL Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

Expect some enticing episodes, surprising moments, touching conversations, and plenty of drama from the residents of Salem, Illinois. There are health issues, mysteries, romances, doubts, alliances, friendships, and more on the menu.

Regular viewers of Days of Our Lives have plenty of questions. Will Lexie be able to hide the truth from Abe? What is the chess set hinting at? Who paid off the Titan loan? What plans do Kristen and Gwen have? Will Jada and Shawn get back together? Stay tuned to find out.

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Which new actor will play Javi?

A: Jacob Martinez has been signed on as the new Javi.

Q: Is Chanel undergoing chemotherapy?

A: Yes, Chanel is undergoing chemotherapy.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Friday, June 26, 2026): Rachel Gets News From Brady & Kristen While EJ Puts Xander On The Spot

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