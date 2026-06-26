Days Of Our Lives Daily Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Rachel finds out about Sophia through her parents

EJ puts Xander on the spot in front of Sarah

Belle and Chad continue their chess set investigation

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Kristen asking Xander for protection, Ari demanding the truth from Gabi, Holly sharing a theory with Tate, Sarah confiding in Brady, and lastly, Rita alerting EJ to a big problem.

DOOL Spoilers (Friday, June 26, 2026): Episode #15409

Belle and Chad keep investigating

The last few days have been busy for Belle and Chad in more ways than one. Not only are they going on dates, but they are also focused on getting to the bottom of the chessboard mystery. They want to unveil whatever has been hidden in Stefano’s chess set. And they already have a few clues.

Chad first found a key with Theo, and when Belle joined the former, the two unlocked a secret compartment with the key. Inside it, they found an Italian thousand-lire bill. This has made Belle and Chad even more intrigued about the mystery of the set. And so, what new clues are they about to find next?

EJ puts Xander on the spot

Meanwhile, EJ’s and Xander’s clash has left the former in a tough spot. And right in front of Xander’s former wife, Sarah. What exactly is on EJ’s mind? Is he trying to get answers or expose something Xander has been hiding? And how exactly will Xander respond to these moves?

Stephanie decides; Alex and Philip worry

On the other hand, Stephanie has decided to make a big decision. What is this about? Could it be about her trauma? Or is it about her marriage to Alex, which has been affected by Joy and Kelsey? Elsewhere, Alex is worried, and Philip is worried too. What could it be?

Rachel gets troubling news

And then lastly, Rachel is about to find out that Sophia is dead. While she has been at Bayview, her former inmate and friend, Sophia, was killed by Kristen after she failed in the mission allotted to her. And now Kristen and Brady are sharing the news of her “suicide” with her. How will she react?

Days of our Lives FAQs

Q: What mystery is Sarah digging into?

A: Sarah is laser-focused on the Coriseal deaths mystery.

Q: What did Chad and Theo find on the chessboard?

A: Chad and Theo found a key in the DiMera chessboard.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Thursday, June 25, 2026): Holly Shares A Theory With Tate, Kristen Asks For Protection, While Ari Wants The Truth

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