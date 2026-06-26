The Bold & The Beautiful Daily Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Logan’s brand-new designs hit the runway

Forrester is left reeling and on the defensive

Hope and Deke are excited for a new chapter

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will being sworn to secrecy after finding out that Shauna was recruited as the new jewelry head and that Wyatt got the Hope for the Future diamond for Logan. On the other hand, things got awkward for Hope and Liam because of Brooke.

B&B Spoilers (Friday, June 26, 2026): Episode #9808

Logan launches their line

It’s finally time to unveil the hard work Logan has been working hard on. It is time to launch the upcoming collection of the fashion house helmed by Hope Logan and Deke Sharpe. Logan’s debut collection raked in eyeballs and gave them a big successful opening, and they’re hoping to build on it.

After all, it’s hard to survive in the cutthroat world of Los Angeles fashion. But the collection Logan is ready with might just give them all of that and more. Hope is the new lead designer of the exciting collection after taking a leave of absence from Forrester and signing onto work at Logan instead.

Deke is right by her side, adding in his own vision and designs into the mix. And this is more than just fashion, but a whole identity with outfits, jewelry, accessories, and a complete vibe. With their debut just a day before the launch of Forrester’s new collection by Eric, things are about to get heated.

Forresters Creations remains defensive

This has left the Forresters surprised and on defense as they scramble to find a way to ensure Logan does not upstage them. How will Logan’s line fare? How will the Forresters react when they find out that Hope is the new lead designer and that Logan has also acquired the HFTF diamond?

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: What is Shauna’s job at Logan?

A: Shauna has been hired to head the jewelry line at Logan.

Q: Where are Hope and Liam staying?

A: Hope and Liam are staying at Brooke’s place while the cabin renovates.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Thursday, June 25, 2026): Things Get Awkward For Hope & Liam While Will Is Sworn To Secrecy

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