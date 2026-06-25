The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Will finds out more about Logan’s new moves

Secrets are asked to be kept amidst the rivalry

Hope and Liam face an awkward moment

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill and Katie using Forrester to their advantage in their tryst to build on the success of their debut launch. On the other hand, the Forresters found themselves suddenly on the defensive after finding out about Logan’s fashion showcase date.

B&B Spoilers (Thursday, June 25, 2026): Episode #9807

Will Is Asked To Keep Secrets

While the war between Logan and Forrester continues to escalate, Will is discovering new secrets and moving to work at his family’s company. What makes this hard for him is that his girlfriend, Electra, is working at Forrester, and he does not want any secrets to ruin their reignited romance again.

Not only does Will know that Hope is the lead designer of Logan, but he also knows that Shauna has been recruited to the jewelry department and that Logan has gotten its hands on the Hope for the Future diamond thanks to Wyatt. These are major moves that could change the game for Logan.

But keeping them a secret from Electra can hinder his relationship with her. What exactly will he do? Is he going to spill the beans eventually, despite being sworn not to? Or will he stay loyal to his family? How will his choice change the game in the brewing, heated fashion rivalry ahead?

Hope & Liam Face An Awkward Situation

On the other hand, things get awkward for Hope and Liam. What could be the reason behind this? The two got married once again six months ago and have been basking in the joy of being reunited. They have also been focused on making the upcoming collection a success for Logan Designs.

What could have led to this awkwardness? Is this about the two of them, or are they caught romancing at work that might lead to some lighthearted banter? Whatever it may be, they have a lot on their plate to focus on.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Has Shauna been hired at Logan?

A: Yes, Shauna has been officially hired at Logan.

Q: Has Logan acquired the Hope for the Future diamond?

A: Yes, Wyatt helped Logan acquire the Hope for the Future diamond.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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