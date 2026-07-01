General Hospital Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Nina has to act fast to save Brennan

Liesl and Josslyn join hands to escape

Carly overhears shocking information

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Tracy confronting Sonny. On the other hand, Gio stood his ground. Meanwhile, Nina made an alarming discovery while Ava locked horns with Ethan. And then last but definitely not least, Josslyn and Liesl found some common ground during captivity.

GH Spoilers (Wednesday, July 1, 2026): Episode #15992

Sonny falls into a trap

Sidwell has been planning his revenge even while on the run, and now he is all set to lure Sonny into a trap. Is the latter going to reach the art gallery where Sidwell’s showdown has been going involving Joe and Cassius? What will his presence do to the already tense and dangerous situation?

Nina has to act fast

On the other hand, Nina is about to get the shock of her life when she sees Brennan. She wouldn’t be expecting anything to be amiss as she arrived at the Turning Woods for a visit to him, but seeing him unconscious and with a mask over his face is bound to leave her surprised and in serious worry.

Nina will have to act really fast to save Brennan’s life, or Cullum will have succeeded in his mission to get rid of him. What will Nina do, and how will she manage to revive Brennan? Will she be too late or find a way out?

Carly hears stunning news

Meanwhile, Carly has been laser-focused on getting to Wyndemere and breaking her daughter Josslyn out of captivity. But she is about to find out just how sinister Cullum is. How will their face-off fare, and what surprising information is she about to overhear during her dangerous rescue mission?

Lucas is floored; Cody tries to stop Cassius

Elsewhere, Lucas is in for a shock of his own when Joe comes over with an APB against Cassius. How will he react to this? And then lastly, Cassius has plans to flee town with Nathan’s son, James. But Cody just found out his truth after hearing Felicia’s voicemail and is going all out to stop him.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Who attacked Brennan?

A: Cullum went over and attacked Brennan.

Q: What does Joe Fitzpatrick do?

A: Joe is the newest police detective at the PCPD.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (Tuesday, June 30, 2026): Gio Stands His Ground, Nina Makes A Discovery While Ava Locks Horns With Ethan

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