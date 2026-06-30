General Hospital Spoilers(Photo Credit –X)

Key Takeaways

Sonna is confronted by Tracy

Nina makes a massive discovery

Ava and Ethan clash it out

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Emma seeking answers from Anna after visiting her at the facility. On the other hand, Alexis confided in Sonny. Meanwhile, Cassius briefed Cullum about Sidwell and was ordered to kill him. Elsewhere, Felicia was skeptical after Anna’s hints. And then lastly, Molly opened up about her parents, Alexis and Ric.

GH Spoilers (Tuesday, June 30, 2026): Episode #15991

Gio Stands His Ground, Tracy Confronts Sonny

The drama in Port Charles is heating up. First up, Gio is ready to stand up for himself. But in front of whom? And what is this about? Could it be about Emma or his career? Meanwhile, Tracy is set to confront Sonny. Is this about him helping Brook Lynn trap Willow in the Curtis and Jordan car crash? Or is this about something else?

Nina Makes A Discovery, Ava Clashes With Ethan

On the other hand, Nina is about to make a discovery, but what will it be? Is it regarding Willow and Drew? Or Brennan? Or maybe something about Cullum? Or has she found out that Nathan is not Nathan but actually Cassius? What will she do with the information she gets?

And then there are Ava and Ethan, who are set to clash. What new friction is about to grow between them? And what new drama is about to unfold as a result of it?

Josslyn & Liesl Find Commonality

Lastly, Josslyn and Liesl have been held captive together and are beginning to find common ground together. What wavelength have they found, and will this change their mission to return to safety and escape this never-ending captivity?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Who was forced to complete Faison’s project after Britt fled?

A: Liesl was forced to complete Faison’s project after Britt left with Rocco.

Q: Does Anna know who Cassius is?

A: Yes, Anna is aware of the real identity of Cassius Faison.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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