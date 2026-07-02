General Hospital Daily Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Tracy is there to support Cody

Carly is left shocked and stunned

Ava hears a surprising confession

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny being lured into a trap. On the other hand, Ava unleashed her fury at Sidwell. Meanwhile, Nina had to act fast when she found Brennan in that condition. Lucas was floored on seeing Joe. And then lastly, Carly overheard stunning news.

GH Spoilers (Thursday, July 2, 2026): Episode #15993

Sonny makes a revelation; Ava hears a confession

Sonny came over to Ava’s gallery, where he found Sidwell holding a gun on Justine. Despite needing to be on the run, Sidwell remained in Port Charles and was busy plotting his revenge. And now he has trapped Sonny using Justine. What will Sonny do now? And what revelation will he make?

On the other hand, Ava is about to hear a shocking confession. What will it be, and who will it be from? Considering she is around Ethan, who was shot and is bleeding, is he about to share something surprising with her?

Anna is grateful

Meanwhile, Anna may still be held captive in the France facility, but she has a lot to be grateful for. Her family visited the first chance they got, and after she hinted about Nathan not being Nathan, Felicia was quick to get things sorted and keep James safe. How will this change things for the family?

Tracy supports Cody

Elsewhere, Tracy is there to support Cody. After all, he was surprised to learn that Nathan was not Nathan and had only been faking it all along. Now he has a lot to absorb, especially the Cassius and James thing.

Carly is stunned

And lastly, Carly went over to Wyndemere to rescue her daughter, Josslyn, but had to face off against WSB agent Harker. She grabbed something to hit and made sure to make it hurt. But now that one obstacle is down, how much more will she have to face ahead? And why is she left stunned?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Has Cassius Faison fled town?

A: Yes, Cassius has left Port Charles.

Q: Where has Cassius left for?

A: Cassius has left for Canada with a fake identity.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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