Box Office: Welcome Franchise Crosses The 400 Crore Milestone Worldwide With Welcome To The Jungle ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Welcome franchise has had quite the journey. The original Welcome in 2007 was a cult blockbuster that built a loyal fan base over the years, while Welcome Back in 2015 carried the baton largely on franchise goodwill in the absence of Akshay Kumar. Together, the two films had amassed 286.37 crore at the worldwide box office. And now, in just eight days of Welcome To The Jungle’s theatrical run, the franchise has crossed the 400 crore mark globally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Welcome franchise’s worldwide box office story

Welcome, released in 2007, was one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedies of that era and went on to gross 119 crore at the worldwide box office. Its cult status kept growing over the years, making it one of the most rewatched Bollywood films of the 2000s. Welcome Back arrived in 2015 and, despite operating without Akshay Kumar, managed a solid 167.37 crore globally on the back of the franchise’s built-in goodwill, comfortably crossing Welcome’s global tally. The two films together had taken the franchise to 286.37 crore worldwide.

Welcome To The Jungle pushes the franchise past 400 crore worldwide!

Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and starring Akshay Kumar and others, has picked up exactly where the franchise’s legacy demanded. In just 8 days, the film has already grossed 144.72 crore at the worldwide box office, well on its way to surpassing Welcome Back’s global tally of 167.37 crore. More importantly, it has single-handedly pushed the Welcome franchise’s cumulative worldwide gross past the 400 crore milestone, and the franchise’s current total stands at 431.09 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise has clearly paid dividends, with the box office numbers clearly proving it.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of the Welcome franchise:

1. Welcome – 119 crore

2. Welcome Back – 167.37 crore

3. Welcome To The Jungle – 144.72 crore (8 days)

Total – 431.09 crore

With the film still very much in active theatrical run and the second weekend ahead, the franchise total will keep climbing from here. The 500 crore mark globally is the next milestone on the horizon for the Welcome universe, and at the pace Welcome To The Jungle is going, it seems within reach.

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