Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor led Alpha surpassed expectations on its opening day. The pre-release buzz was decent, but the early reviews were mostly mixed to negative. Despite all odds, the female spy-action thriller has made a respectable debut at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 1

According to estimates, Alpha amassed 16.21 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 1. It earned 9.5 crore net, which converted to 11.21 crore gross in India. The remaining 5 crore gross comes from international circuits.

The word-of-mouth was negative. But there’s a section that still remained curious to see what Yash Raj Films had to offer in their first female-led spy thriller. While the opening day stood the test of time, all eyes are now on the growth during its opening weekend.

Where does it stand compared to Jigra?

Alia Bhatt’s last theatrical release, Jigra, also opened to mixed reviews. It collected 7.46 crore gross globally on day 1. In comparison, Sharvari starrer stands 117% higher, which is a notable margin.

Stays out of the top 10 worldwide openers of 2026 in Bollywood!

Shiv Rawail’s directorial remained better than Bollywood biggies like Mardaani 3 (7.45 crore) and O’Romeo (12.53 crore). However, it could not join the list of the top 5 openers of 2026 worldwide. Alpha needed to earn at least 24 crore gross to dethrone Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 235.1 crore Border 2 – 45.37 crore Bhooth Bangla – 31.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 27.58 crore Cocktail 2 – 24 crore Alpha – 16.21 crore O’Romeo – 12.53 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 12.7 crore Ikkis – 8.59 crore Mardaani 3 – 7.45 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 9.5 crore

India gross: 11.21 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 16.21 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Records Alia Bhatt’s 10th Biggest Opening, 6th Best Among Bollywood’s Women-Centric Films

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