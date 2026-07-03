After suffering from back-to-back failures, Akshay Kumar marked his successful comeback with Bhooth Bangla. And now, the good thing is that even his latest release, Welcome To The Jungle, is on track to be successful. In the meantime, the film’s opening-week run has helped the superstar cross the major milestone of 2300 crore at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!
A high volume of releases helps Akshay Kumar build a strong post-COVID total
Akshay has had 17 theatrical releases so far. It started with Sooryavanshi, which grossed 291.14 crore. It was followed by Bachchhan Paandey, which grossed 73.29 crore. Samrat Prithviraj earned 90.24 crore, followed by Raksha Bandhan’s 63.35 crore. Ram Setu did a business of 83.02 crore, while Selfiee scored 23.97 crore. Amid this lean phase, OMG 2 was a welcome turnaround, amassing 220 crore globally. Mission Raniganj earned 42.18 crore.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan grossed 111.88 crore. It was followed by Sarfira’s 33.17 crore and Khel Khel Mein’s 56.02 crore. Sky Force did a business of 174.21 crore. Kesari Chapter 2 followed with 145.73 crore, and then Housefull 5, released amid strong buzz, grossed 304.12 crore worldwide. Jolly LLB 3 earned 170.26 crore, while Bhooth Bangla grossed 292.64 crore.
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Akshay crosses the 2300 crore mark
Now, with Welcome To The Jungle earning 137.39 crore gross in 7 days, Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID collection at the worldwide box office stands at a solid 2312.61 crore.
Take a look at the worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID releases (gross):
- Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore
- Bachchhan Paandey – 73.29 crore
- Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore
- Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crore
- Ram Setu – 83.02 crore
- Selfiee – 23.97 crore
- OMG 2 – 220 crore
- Mission Raniganj – 42.18 crore
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.88 crore
- Sarfira – 33.17 crore
- Khel Khel Mein – 56.02 crore
- Sky Force – 174.21 crore
- Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crore
- Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore
- Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 137.39 crore (7 day)
Total – 2312.61 crore
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