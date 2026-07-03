Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Sai Tamhankar and Jitendra Joshi’s Tumbadchi Manjula has successfully completed four weeks in theatres. Vividh Korgaonkar’s Marathi comedy-horror has enjoyed a fantastic run, earning 164% profits. It will wrap its journey with a plus verdict. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 28.

How much has Tumbadchi Manjula earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Tumbadchi Manjula earned 6 lakh on day 28. It was towards the conclusion of the fourth week, but it continued to add moolah, which is impressive. The fourth week has wrapped up at 1.46 crore net.

The total net collection in India stands at 15.84 crore net after 28 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 18.69 crore. It will conclude its domestic run as the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026, after Raja Shivaji, Deool Band 2, and Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.85 crore

Week 2: 5.65 crore

Week 3: 2.88 crore

Week 4: 1.46 crore

Total: 15.84 crore

Gains the super-hit verdict!

Made on a budget of 6 crore, Tumbadchi Manjula has registered returns of 9.84 crore from India. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 164%. Jitendra Joshi and Sai Tamhankar‘s Marathi film has gained the super-hit verdict in its lifetime.

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 6 crore

India net: 15.84 crore

ROI: 9.84 crore

ROI%: 164%

India gross: 18.69 crore

Verdict: Plus

More about the comedy-horror

Tumbadchi Manjula also features Om Bhutkar, Makarand Anaspure, and Usha Nadkarni. It is the Marathi remake of JP Thuminad’s 2025 Kannada blockbuster Su From So. Released on June 5, 2026, it is produced and distributed by Zee Studios.

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