Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 7 Update!( Photo Credit – YouTube )



Ahmed Khan’s action-adventure comedy, Welcome To The Jungle, has completed its first week in theatres. It missed surpassing Bhooth Bangla but recorded the 4th highest opening week of 2026. Akshay Kumar starrer is also set to surpass Cocktail 2 at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 7

According to the official update, Welcome To The Jungle collected 5.54 crore on day 7. It witnessed an 8.73% drop compared to 6.07 crore earned on Thursday. But Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez co-starrer maintained its 5 crore+ streak. All eyes are now on its hold, starting today, as it will face competition from Alpha and Baby Do Die Do.

The cumulative total in India reaches 95.21 crore net. Today, it will beat Cocktail 2 (95.61 crore) and become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Made on a budget of 125 crore, the action-adventure comedy has recovered 76% of its estimated investments. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 112.34 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 19.40 crore (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2: 21.02 crore

Day 3: 25.41 crore

Day 4: 8.52 crore

Day 5: 9.25 crore

Day 6: 6.07 crore

Day 7: 5.54 crore

Total: 95.21 crore

4th highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood!

Akshay Kumar missed out on beating his previous best, Bhooth Bangla (95.68 crore), by a small margin. But Welcome To The Jungle left behind Cocktail 2 to register the 4th highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood.

Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore (8 days) Border 2: 244.97 crore Bhooth Bangla: 95.68 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 95.21 crore Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore O’Romeo: 52.51 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 43.53 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 33.75 crore Ikkis: 30.25 crore (8-day) Mardaani 3: 26.6 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 95.21 crore

Budget recovery: 76%

India gross: 112.34 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Kriti Sanon Crosses The 1200 Crore Mark Worldwide In The Post-COVID Era With Cocktail 2!

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