Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha has put up a good show in advance bookings. As pre-sales commenced in the final 24 hours, the female spy-action thriller saw a strong jump. Unfortunately, YRF’s production missed beating Welcome To The Jungle by a small margin, leaving it out of the top 5 of 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!
Alpha Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking
According to Sacnilk, Alpha registered final advance booking worth 3.06 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It saw a 343% jump in the final 24 hours, as the show count increased to 8,231. Over 89K tickets have been sold across the nation.
With a maximum show count of 1,447, Maharashtra remained the leading circuit, contributing over 73 lakh gross to the total pre-sales. It is followed by Delhi, which sold tickets worth 60 lakh, despite a much lower show count of 873. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol co-starrer packed solid pre-sales. All eyes are now on the spot bookings, which will determine the opening-day collection.
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Alpha beats Jigra!
Until yesterday, the spy-action thriller was receiving a lukewarm response. But it has surpassed expectations, going way past Alia Bhatt’s last release, Jigra, which made pre-sales of 1.70 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) on the opening day.
Misses entry into the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026
Last Friday, Welcome To The Jungle made its way into the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026, with pre-sales of 3.10 crore gross. Unfortunately, Jigra could not surpass that mark by a small margin.
Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood:
- Dhurandhar 2: 53 crore
- Border 2: 12.5 crore
- Cocktail 2: 5.57 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 3.32 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 3.1 crore
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
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