Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 14 Collection! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Bollywood romantic comedy Cocktail 2 has completed two weeks in theatres. After a promising opening week, the pace slowed down with the arrival of Welcome To The Jungle. But Shahid Kapoor is inches away from tasting his second post-COVID success. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 14

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 amassed 1.4 crore net on day 14 in India. Amid the mid-week blues, it witnessed a 15% drop in the last 24 hours. Starting today, the journey gets more difficult with the arrival of Baby Do Die Do and Alpha.

The net box office collection in India reaches 95.61 crore. It is currently the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. But unfortunately, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer will be overtaken by Welcome To The Jungle today.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Week 2: 21.30 crore

Total: 95.61 crore

What is the budget of Cocktail 2?

Homi Adajania’s spiritual sequel is reportedly made on a budget of 110 crore. In two weeks, producers Maddock Films and Luv Films have recovered 87% of the estimated costs via box office run. However, it still needs 14.39 crore to enter the safe zone and gain the success tag.

It is to be noted that Shahid Kapoor has had four releases in the post-COVID era. However, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2023) is his only success. Hopefully, Cocktail 2 will join the elite club soon, making it his much-awaited second success.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 95.61 crore

Budget recovery: 87%

India gross: 112.81 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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