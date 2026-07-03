Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina led Main Vaapas Aaunga has concluded three weeks in theatres. The momentum has been at its peak, and Imtiaz Ali’s directorial will soon hit the success verdict. It has also emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. Scroll below for the day 21 update!
How much has it earned in India?
According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga added 1.3 crore to its kitty on day 21. It is maintaining a stable hold, despite the mid-week blues. The period romantic drama is now set to enjoy the fourth weekend boost, but will have to battle against Baby Do Die Do and Alpha.
The cumulative total in India reaches 52.25 crore net. Made against a budget of 70 crore, Imtiaz Ali’s film has recovered 74.64% of its total investments. It needs 17.75 crore more to enter the safe zone and gain the success tag.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Week 2: 22.55 crore
- Week 3: 17.45 crore
Total: 52.25 crore
Beats Pati Patni Aur Woh Do worldwide!
In three weeks, Main Vaapas Aaunga has amassed 79.15 crore gross worldwide. This includes 17.50 crore gross from the overseas circuits. With that, the romantic period drama has surpassed Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It now aims to beat Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (87.78 crore).
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore
- Border 2: 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore
- Cocktail 2: 153.28 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 137.39 crore
- O’Romeo: 123.1 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 87.78 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 79.15 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 77.81 crore
- Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 21 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 52.25 crore
- Budget recovery: 74.64%
- India gross: 61.65 crore
- Overseas gross: 17.50 crore
- Worldwide gross: 79.15 crore
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