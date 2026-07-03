Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 21 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina led Main Vaapas Aaunga has concluded three weeks in theatres. The momentum has been at its peak, and Imtiaz Ali’s directorial will soon hit the success verdict. It has also emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. Scroll below for the day 21 update!

How much has it earned in India?

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga added 1.3 crore to its kitty on day 21. It is maintaining a stable hold, despite the mid-week blues. The period romantic drama is now set to enjoy the fourth weekend boost, but will have to battle against Baby Do Die Do and Alpha.

The cumulative total in India reaches 52.25 crore net. Made against a budget of 70 crore, Imtiaz Ali’s film has recovered 74.64% of its total investments. It needs 17.75 crore more to enter the safe zone and gain the success tag.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Total: 52.25 crore

Beats Pati Patni Aur Woh Do worldwide!

In three weeks, Main Vaapas Aaunga has amassed 79.15 crore gross worldwide. This includes 17.50 crore gross from the overseas circuits. With that, the romantic period drama has surpassed Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It now aims to beat Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (87.78 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Cocktail 2: 153.28 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 137.39 crore O’Romeo: 123.1 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 87.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 79.15 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 77.81 crore Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 21 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 52.25 crore

Budget recovery: 74.64%

India gross: 61.65 crore

Overseas gross: 17.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 79.15 crore

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