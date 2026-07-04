Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 1 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, and Chunky Pandey, was released alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha yesterday (July 3). Considering no face value and no pre-release buzz at all, the film secured extremely limited showcasing. As expected, it registered a dismal start at the Indian box office, but the good thing is that initial reactions are positive, which might lead to a jump over the weekend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

The Bollywood crime thriller arrived in theaters yesterday with around 800 shows across India. Due to a lack of pre-release buzz, it registered an average occupancy of just 5% in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, some growth was observed, with 12% occupancy recorded. In the evening shows, it jumped slightly, reaching 13%. In the night shows, it jumped up to 20%.

How much did Baby Do Die Do earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Due to initial positive word-of-mouth and reviews, Baby Do Die Do witnessed an upward trend throughout the day, resulting in a day 1 collection of 40 lakh net at the Indian box office. It equals 47 lakh gross. Given the favorable audience feedback, a jump is expected today, on day 2. A normal jump won’t do much, but if it shows strong growth today and tomorrow (day 3), there will be at least some chance for the film.

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word about the budget, Baby Do Die Do was reportedly made at 25 crore. So, on opening day, the film has recouped 1.6% of its budget, and there’s a long way to go. Now, all eyes are on how it performs over the opening weekend and on the first week’s weekdays.

More about the film

The crime thriller is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, and Nachiket Samant under the banner of Saleem Siblings and Pune-04 Picture LLP. The film also stars Rachit Singh, Seema Pahwa, Marudhar Shekhawat, and others.

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