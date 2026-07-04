Alpha Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha is off to a decent start at the Indian box office. Despite negative reviews, the film managed to score in the double digits on opening day, which surprised many. Following such a start, a strong jump is needed at the Indian box office on day 2, but unfortunately, the film has failed to show momentum in the morning shows, with occupancy remaining similar to the opening day. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Despite Welcome To The Jungle performing well, the latest spy action thriller managed to secure a good showcasing across India. Yesterday, it arrived with over 8K shows, which helped the film register a decent start of 9.5 crore net (estimates). Since the film has been mounted on a big scale, a big jump was a must on Saturday, but early signs are not at all good.

Alpha remains flat in day 2 morning shows

It has been learned that Alpha recorded an average occupancy of 10% in the morning shows of day 2 across India. It’s a disappointing number considering the padding of the Spy Universe. It’s similar to the opening day, which also had an average occupancy of 10% in the morning shows. With no signs of growth in the morning shows on Saturday, it’s clear that the film has failed to generate an urgency among moviegoers.

A big jump seems impossible

As the day progresses, Alpha is expected to see a rise in footfall, but since word of mouth is mixed to negative, a strong audience turnout is unlikely. Yes, the film has a chance to touch the 10 crore net mark at the Indian box office on day 2, but it won’t be enough as a big jump is a must to pack a healthy opening weekend.

More about Alpha

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The spy action thriller also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan (in a cameo role). It is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It serves as the seventh film in YRF’s Spy Universe.



Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

Must Read: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Records Alia Bhatt’s 10th Biggest Opening, 6th Best Among Bollywood’s Women-Centric Films

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