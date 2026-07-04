Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has maintained a commendable hold, despite the arrival of new competition in the Hindi belt. There’s another fantastic news! Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina starrer has made its way back to the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 22 report!
Enters fourth week on a stable note
According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned 1.05 crore on day 22. It has witnessed a significant reduction in screen count due to Alpha and Baby Do Die Do. Despite that, there was a routine drop of only 19% in the last 24 hours.
The total earnings in India have now reached 53.30 crore. The budget recovery has surged to 76%. With a favorable boost during the fourth weekend, Imtiaz Ali’s film will get much closer to the safe zone.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Week 2: 22.55 crore
- Week 3: 17.45 crore
- Day 22: 1.05 crore
Total: 53.30 crore
A spectacular comeback among top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026
Welcome To The Jungle had thrown Main Vaapas Aaunga out of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. But Diljit Dosanjh’s film, with its excellent hold, has surpassed Mardaani 3 to secure the 9th spot. It is currently tied with The Kerala Story 2 and will officially beat it today!
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 99.71 crore
- Cocktail 2: 96.36 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore
- The Kerala Story 2 | Main Vaapas Aaunga: 53.3 crore
- Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 22 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 53.30 crore
- Budget recovery: 76%
- India gross: 62.89 crore
- Overseas gross: 17.70 crore
- Worldwide gross: 80.64 crore
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Must Read: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Records Alia Bhatt’s 10th Biggest Opening, 6th Best Among Bollywood’s Women-Centric Films
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