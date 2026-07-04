Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 8 Update!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon led Carry On Jatta 4 has entered its second week at the Indian box office. The family comedy directed by Smeep Kang has surpassed Rabb Da Radio 3. It is now the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 collected 65 lakh on day 8. Unfortunately, the downward trend is becoming steady, which isn’t a good sign. It witnessed another 18.75% drop in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total in India reaches 12.90 crore net. Made on a budget of 20 crore, the family comedy must pick up the pace during the second weekend. Or it will not be able to recover its production cost. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 15.22 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Day 8: 65 lakh

Total: 12.90 crore

Knocks down Rabb Da Radio 3

In 8 days, Carry On Jatta 4 has left behind Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira’s Rabb Da Radio 3, which collected 12.57 crore net in its lifetime. Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon’s film is now the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):

Carry On Jatta 4: 12.90 crore (8 days) Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 4.55 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 12.90 crore

Budget recovery: 64.5%

India gross: 15.22 crore

Overseas gross: 12.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 27.72 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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