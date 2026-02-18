Angel Studios’ first romantic comedy release, Solo Mio, has not only reached its break-even target but has also outgrossed Emma Stone’s 2025 Oscar-nominated sci-fi thriller, Bugonia, in just 11 days at the domestic box office. Directed by Chuck and Dan Kinnane, the film was released on February 6, alongside three other titles. It is now playing in 3,000 theaters across North America.

Solo Mio Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Solo Mio has grossed $17.9 million worldwide against its $4 million budget. Almost all of that has come from the domestic market, with only around $4,000 earned from its lone overseas release in Australia.

Solo Mio Box Office Summary

North America – $17.9 million

International – $3,903 million

Total – $17.93 million

The film debuted with a strong $7 million opening weekend. In its second three-day frame over Valentine’s Day, it earned $6.5 million, marking a minimal 7.1% drop despite losing 52 theaters. Over the four-day President’s Day holiday weekend, Solo Mio collected $7.4 million.

Solo Mio Beats Bugonia Despite Lower Global Total

Its steady domestic run has helped it surpass Emma Stone’s Bugonia in North America. Despite earning critical acclaim, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed sci-fi thriller struggled at the box office. It grossed $42.3 million worldwide, including $17.6 million from North America. At the 98th Academy Awards, the film received four nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Stone.

While Solo Mio may not have surpassed Bugonia’s worldwide total yet, it has quickly overtaken the sci-fi film’s domestic total.

Solo Mio Plot & Rotten Tomatoes Score

Solo Mio follows the story of a stranded groom, left heartbroken in Rome after a wedding disaster. His ruined honeymoon is transformed by a determined local and a few meddling travelers, proving that sometimes heartbreak is just the beginning.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the film. On Rotten Tomatoes, Solo Mio currently holds around a 79% critics rating, while audiences have given it a 96% score.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

