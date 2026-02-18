Popular YouTuber Markiplier’s directorial debut, Iron Lung, has turned out to be a massive low-budget blockbuster. Released on January 29, the horror film based on the 2022 video game of the same name has become the most profitable title so far in 2026. It continues to maintain a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.

Iron Lung Box Office Performance So Far

Made on just a $3 million budget, Iron Lung has earned $46.5 million worldwide, as per The Numbers. In North America, the film has collected a strong $37.5 million, while internationally it grossed $9 million.

Iron Lung Box Office Summary

North America – $37.5 million

International – $9 million

Worldwide – $46.5 million

Although the overseas total may seem modest, especially with competition from holdover releases such as Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and The Housemaid, along with limited promotion, the film has still managed to post solid numbers. In North America, the film continues to play in 2,445 theaters and ranks among the top 10 performing titles in the region.

Iron Lung Profit Breakdown & Break-Even Analysis

With a $3 million production budget, Iron Lung needed an estimated $7.5 million to break even. Based on its current earnings, the film has generated approximately $39 million in profit, representing a staggering 420% return after breaking even.

Industry projections now estimate that Iron Lung could finish its theatrical run around the $50 million mark worldwide.

Iron Lung: Plot & Storyline

The movie follows a convict named Simon (played by Markiplier) in a post-apocalyptic future after “The Quiet Rapture” event. He explores a blood ocean on a desolate moon in a submarine called the Iron Lung, searching for missing stars and planets.

Iron Lung: Rotten Tomatoes Score

The movie drew mixed reviews from critics and high praise from audiences. The Tomatometer score for Iron Lung is 59% from 32 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is a high 89% based on more than 2,500 ratings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

