Emerald Fennell’s steamy romantic drama Wuthering Heights delivered an impressive debut over the President’s Day four-day weekend, collecting $37.5 million in North America. On Monday alone, the film added $4.7 million domestically, marking a 41.2% drop from Sunday. Combined with its $51 million international haul, the film’s worldwide total now stands at $88.5 million. That makes it the current top-grossing title of 2026 so far, even ahead of Sam Raimi’s critically acclaimed survival horror Send Help, which has earned $73.3 million worldwide to date, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart.

How Far Is Wuthering Heights From Its Theatrical Break-Even Mark?

The film was produced on a reported budget of $80 million (via Variety), meaning it has already surpassed its production cost in raw global total. However, using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule, Wuthering Heights needs around $200 million worldwide to reach its theatrical break-even point. This puts the Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi starrer approximately $111.5 million short of achieving that key milestone. If the film maintains its current momentum, it could realistically close that gap in the coming weeks.

As its ongoing theatrical run continues, Wuthering Heights has now surpassed the global earnings of Keanu Reeves’ popular action thriller John Wick (2014). Here’s a closer look at how much more the film needs to earn to outgross additional entries in the John Wick franchise, and where it currently ranks among them.

Wuthering Heights vs. John Wick – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $37.5 million

International: $51 million

Worldwide: $88.5 million

John Wick – Box Office Summary

North America: $43 million

International: $43 million

Worldwide: $86 million

With a current worldwide total of $88.5 million, Wuthering Heights has already overtaken John Wick (2014) by approximately $2.5 million. Interestingly, while the Keanu Reeves action film still leads domestically by $5.5 million, Emerald Fennell’s romantic drama boasts a stronger international performance, where it leads by $8 million. If the current momentum holds, Wuthering Heights is well-positioned to widen this gap in the coming weeks.

How It Compares With The John Wick Franchise

Now, here’s how Wuthering Heights stacks up against the main John Wick films in terms of worldwide box office:

John Wick (2014): $86 million John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017): $171.5 million John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019): $327.8 million John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023): $447.1 million

Analysis Of Wuthering Heights Box Office Numbers In Comparison To The John Wick Franchise

Based on the above figures, Wuthering Heights is already ahead of the original John Wick (2014) but is still well behind its sequels. To overtake John Wick: Chapter 2, the film would need roughly $83 million more worldwide. While matching the global earnings of Chapters 3 and 4 appears unlikely at this stage, the film’s early momentum suggests it could realistically challenge the second entry if it shows strong legs in the coming weeks.

Wuthering Heights: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die Worldwide Box Office: How Much Gore Verbinski’s Film Needs To Break Even

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News