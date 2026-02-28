Tollywood witnessed a latest theatrical release this Friday (February 27) in the form of Vishnu Vinyasam. Starring Sree Vishnu, Nayan Sarika, and others in key roles, the film is a romantic comedy entertainer. After the grand success of Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, the search for the next big success is on, and this latest release has the scope to do well. Let’s find out how much it earned at the Indian box office on day 1!

The Telugu romantic comedy film has received mostly decent reviews from critics, and even among the audience, the initial word of mouth has been favorable so far. Such a reception helped the film see an additional boost in night-show occupancy, which went from the evening’s 21% to the night’s 33%. Throughout the day, the film’s average occupancy was 26% on opening day.

How much did Vishnu Vinyasam earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Coming to the collection update, Vishnu Vinyasam earned 2 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 2.36 crore. The start isn’t big, but it’s decent enough and gives a chance to grow over the opening weekend. Since word of mouth has been favorable so far, the film is expected to post a healthy jump in its first weekend.

What is the budget of Vishnu Vinyasam?

While there’s no official word on the budget, the estimated cost of Vishnu Vinyasam is 20 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 2 crore net so far, thus recovering 10% of the budget. It’s a decent pace, and if the film maintains its hold in the opening week, it has a chance to emerge as a success story at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 2 crore

Recovery – 10%

Deficit – 18 crore

Deficit% – 90%

More about the film

The romantic comedy entertainer is directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas. It is currently enjoying a rating of 9.6 out of 10 on BookMyShow, with 4.3K+ votes.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas Has Three Confirmed 100 Crore Net Openers In His Kitty, Proving He’s The King Of Openings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News