Amid Anti-CAA Protests, Rajinikanth Puts Forth This Stance

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth yesterday took to his Twitter account to express his concern over the ongoing violence in the country over CAA aka Citizenship Amendment Act.

The actor who was in Mumbai early this week following the trailer launch of his upcoming release Darbar, at the press meet was asked about his view on the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Sivaji star refused to comment on it as he stated that it wasn’t the right platform to express his view. As the actor said, “This is a cinema function and I don’t want to mix cinema and politics.”

However, the actor yesterday took to his Twitter account to express his concern. Rajinikanth tweeted: “Violence should not be the route to solve any problem. Indian people should be united and alert with the security and welfare of the nation in their minds.”

The actor also mentioned that the ongoing violence in our nation hurts him.

However, the Twitterati seems to be divided in two camps- with one supporting Rajinikanth’s views with #IStandWithRajinikanth and the other one bashing at him with #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini.

Talking about the CAA Protest, amid nationwide protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Act, a number of celebrities have raised their voice against the police action on students in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about Rajinikanth, the actor is currently busy with the shoot of Siruthai Siva’s directorial which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168, and also with promotions of Darbar.

Darbar is helmed by AR Murugadoss and will hit big screens on 9th January in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!