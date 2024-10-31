In one of the Marvel Universe‘s wildest love triangles, Deadpool and Thanos both found themselves head over heels for the same woman—Lady Death. Yes, Death herself. While Thanos was known for his obsessive desire to woo Death, Wade Wilson managed to pull off the impossible: he dated her, without trying nearly as hard. And, of course, Thanos was not thrilled about it.

Their twisted triangle came to a head in Deadpool: The End #1, where Deadpool had been with Death for thousands of years. But it wasn’t all bliss. Death, unimpressed with Deadpool’s laziness, starts seeing someone else—none other than Thanos. In a hilarious twist, Death told Deadpool she was going for coffee with the Mad Titan. Cue Deadpool’s desperate pleas to his “skully-bear” not to leave him hanging. Hilariously enough, Thanos, who spent years chasing after Death, finally got her attention, but only after Deadpool squandered his shot.

This wasn’t the first time Thanos had tried to come between Deadpool and Lady Death. Back in the ’90s, Thanos took his jealousy to the next level, cursing Wade with immortality. The goal? To ensure Deadpool could never die and be with the woman they both loved. Classic Thanos—turning a love triangle into an immortality battle.

As much as Thanos tried to keep Deadpool away from Death, Wade just kept bouncing back. Despite being cursed with life, Deadpool’s relationship with Lady Death was a running gag throughout Marvel’s comics. Their love-hate dynamic saw the Merc with a Mouth surviving countless near-death experiences, while Thanos sat in the background, fuming and plotting.

In another hilarious twist, during Frank Tieri’s Deadpool run, Thanos hired T-Ray to strip Wade of his personality and make him super boring—anything to make Death lose interest in him. But Deadpool being Deadpool, he broke free, keeping his weird and wild personality intact. Thanos, however, was always lurking, observing, ensuring Wade could never die, which just added more fuel to the eternal love triangle.

Thanos wasn’t exactly subtle about his jealousy either. He once confessed to monitoring Deadpool from the shadows, making sure he would never feel the “loving embrace of death.” But Wade’s chaotic antics kept Death’s interest alive—leaving Thanos perpetually on the outside looking in.

Over the years, the rivalry between Deadpool and Thanos over Lady Death became a hilarious part of Marvel’s lore. While Thanos tried to win Death’s love through destruction and manipulation, Wade did it by being his chaotic, irreverent self. The Mad Titan, despite all his cosmic powers, could never fully beat the wisecracking Merc when it came to winning Death’s affections.

In the end, Thanos’ jealousy-fueled quest to keep Deadpool from Lady Death became one of Marvel’s most amusing and bizarre storylines. A love triangle between an unstoppable mercenary, a mad cosmic villain, and the literal embodiment of death? Only in the Marvel Universe.

Who knew that even Thanos couldn’t snap away Deadpool’s relentless charm?

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News