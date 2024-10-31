2024 has rolled in like a stealthy ninja—quiet yet packed with superhero flicks that might reignite our passion for capes and cowls. Fans are itching for action after 2023, which felt more like a superhero hangover (thanks, DC and MCU). With superhero fatigue threatening to turn us into grumpy critics, the SAG-AFTRA strikes in the summer of 2023 threw a wrench into the cinematic plans. Marvel had to reshuffle its cards, pushing many 2024 dates back, while DC Studios waved goodbye to the DCEU with Aquaman and the Last Kingdom before hitting reset for a new DCU in 2025. Talk about a dramatic plot twist!

But don’t toss your popcorn just yet—a handful of superhero gems are still waiting to shine! The Sony Spider-Man Universe is strapping on its spandex, gearing up for three major releases in 2024. While the usual MCU and DCEU onslaught took a hiatus, we’re left wondering if this year feels more like a refreshing cleanse or a sad void. Spoiler alert: it’s a bit of both.

Venom: The Last Dance – November 8, 2024

First is the mouth-watering Venom: The Last Dance, the third course in Sony’s scrumptious Venom trilogy. After that wild cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the stakes are sky-high. Will Eddie Brock have to answer for that multiversal misadventure? And what about Mrs. Chen’s run-in with the animated Spot from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? You can practically hear fans gasping for answers! With Knull looming as the big bad, could this mean heart-wrenching drama and a potential breakup between Eddie and Venom? Buckle up, folks—it’s bound to be a wild ride!

Kraven the Hunter – December 13, 2024

Next in line is the long-anticipated Kraven the Hunter, a film that’s played a serious game of musical chairs with its release dates. Once slated for October 2023, it finally secured a cozy spot on December 13, 2024. The reasoning? Who knows! But Sony likely wants to put some distance between Kraven and the duds that were Morbius and Madame Web. Enter Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven, and you have a recipe for excitement! With a fresh origin story that diverges from the comics, this could be the holiday gift fans didn’t know they needed.

So, as we tiptoe into 2024, superhero fans have their radar up for these blockbuster spectacles. Will these films rekindle our love for all things heroic, or will they be another blip on the radar? One thing’s certain—fans are ready to return to the action!

