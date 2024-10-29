In a groundbreaking showdown, Hulk finally did what fans have been waiting for—he gave Thanos a beating to remember. Until The Incredible Hulk Annual #1, the Green Goliath had never managed to come out on top against the Mad Titan in Marvel’s main continuity. But this time, he didn’t hold back, proving he had the power—and the smarts—to bring Thanos to his knees.

On a quest to snag the Mind Stone, Thanos crossed paths with Hulk when the stone sent out a cosmic “SOS.” Now, Hulk wasn’t exactly eager to become the Mind Stone’s knight in shining gamma, but when Thanos tried to order him away, the big green guy decided it was go-time. What followed was a brawl of epic proportions, with Hulk shaking the earth, beating, biting, and bludgeoning Thanos until he hit the dirt. And for the finishing touch, Colleen Wing delivered the final blow, rendering Thanos unconscious, while Hulk ensured he stayed down long enough for her to escape. Hulk, at long last, scored a decisive victory.

This win was a historic moment for Hulk, marking his first real triumph over Thanos. And it wasn’t just brute force that did it; Hulk’s strategic takedown hinted at the untapped potential he’d never quite shown in his previous battles. Instead of going into a berserk rage, Hulk fought smart and dirty—biting, ambushing, and leveraging his healing factor to survive what most wouldn’t. This wasn’t the childlike “Savage Hulk” Thanos was used to beating. This was a clever, calculated Hulk who used every trick he had.

Thanos had always been wary of the Hulk, even admitting he’d avoided a one-on-one with the Green Goliath back in Thanos Quest. However, he was confident enough to engage him once he had the Infinity Gauntlet. But even when Hulk faced Thanos in Infinity Gauntlet and Thanos vs. Hulk, the Mad Titan always found a way to come out on top. As an Eternal/Deviant hybrid and genius tactician, Thanos used Hulk’s raw power against him, making him look like a raging brute rather than a contender. In Thanos Wins, one of Hulk’s most humiliating defeats, the Mad Titan even broke the Green Giant and kept him as a pet, feeding him the Avengers as snacks. Ouch.

The victory in The Incredible Hulk Annual was fresh air for Hulk fans, who were used to seeing Thanos wear a kind of “plot armor” that only his hubris could pierce. But with a more savvy Hulk in the mix, the tides had turned. It’s clear that Hulk could have been the ultimate weapon against Thanos if he’d had this level of smarts before.

This epic clash also sets the stage for Marvel’s new Infinity Watch crossover, where the Infinity Stone bearers will unite as a team led by Agent Phil Coulson. With Thanos recently forging his own twisted “Death Stone,” fans can only imagine the battles ahead. But one thing’s for sure: with Hulk playing it smart, Thanos might finally have a reason to worry.

