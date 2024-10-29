Fan theories can sneak into our minds, planting seeds that make us look at beloved stories in a new light. One of the wildest theories in Pixar’s universe claims that Andy’s mom might just be the original owner of Jessie, the cowgirl doll from Toy Story 2. Let’s saddle up and explore this intriguing idea.

Pixar’s hidden storytelling details have always kept fans buzzing, and Toy Story 2 is no different. Jessie’s backstory is a tear-jerker, thanks to that heartbreaking montage set to Randy Newman’s When She Loved Me. In it, Jessie remembers her time with her original owner, Emily, who slowly outgrew her.

Jessie’s Heartbreak and the Emily Clue

Jessie’s flashback shows her and Emily’s golden days—playing together, swinging on tires, and bonding over their cowgirl spirit. But as time passed, Emily grew up, swapping horses for nail varnish and posters. Jessie ended up under the bed, forgotten and alone. Later, when Emily finds her again, Jessie thinks it’s a reunion—but instead, she’s dropped off in a charity donation box. Ouch.

Here’s the kicker: Emily’s red cowgirl hat matches the one Andy wears in the Toy Story series. Coincidence? Maybe. However, the theory suggests that Andy’s hat could have been passed down from his mom, Emily, which would make total sense. Even though Andy’s hat lacks the white lace trim that Jessie’s had, the faded spot on Andy’s hat hints that the lace might have been there once upon a time.

The Missing Name Mystery

Pixar is notorious for keeping things under wraps, and here’s another clue that adds fuel to the fire: Andy’s mom’s name has never been revealed in the movies. What if her name was Emily? The idea that Emily Davis grew up to be Andy’s mom makes sense when considering the timeline. The style of Emily’s bedroom in the flashback places her childhood in the late ’70s or early ’80s, making her the perfect age to be Andy’s mom when the events of Toy Story 2 unfold. Plus, both women have a similar appearance—slim, brunette, and with that classic Pixar mom vibe.

But not everyone’s buying into this theory. If Andy’s mom had once owned Jessie, wouldn’t she have found it a little too convenient when the same doll popped up in her son’s room years later? Plus, Pixar mastermind Peter Docter debunked the theory, stating that while he has a backstory for Jessie, he’s not ready to spill the beans yet.

Pixar’s Director Shuts It Down

Peter Docter’s words squash this theory, but that hasn’t stopped fans from clinging to the idea. He admitted that while he has a whole backstory for Jessie, it’s tucked away in Pixar’s vault, possibly waiting for another sequel or spinoff to see the light of day. Craig Good, a former Pixar employee, also dismissed the theory, explaining that specific designs, like the hats, were likely reused simply because of time and budget constraints during the rushed production of Toy Story 2.

But here’s the thing—Pixar thrives on mystery. From the hidden Easter eggs to the interconnected universe theories, like Boo from Monsters, Inc. being the witch from Brave, fans live for these hidden connections. That blend of whimsy and what-if makes Pixar magic so irresistible.

That said, while the idea that Andy’s mom could be Jessie’s original owner is touching, it seems it’s more wishful thinking than canon.

