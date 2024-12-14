Benedict Cumberbatch almost left Baker Street behind. Back in the day, juggling the demands of Sherlock with a skyrocketing movie career made the idea of returning to the detective drama… well, elementary in its difficulty. For a moment, fans risked losing their beloved sleuth to a packed schedule.

According to the BBC, Steven Moffat, co-creator of Sherlock, spilled the tea at a BAFTA Television Awards nominees party. He revealed it was no easy feat to convince Cumberbatch — or his on-screen partner, Martin Freeman — to commit to Season 4. “They don’t need Sherlock anymore,” Moffat admitted. Both actors were already Hollywood darlings, with Cumberbatch making waves as Doctor Strange and Freeman shining in The Hobbit.

Despite their packed calendars, Moffat managed to lock them in for a fourth season, a feat he didn’t think would happen. “I didn’t think we’d get a fourth series out of them,” he confessed. Yet, their dedication to the show remained strong. “They are very serious about it; they do love it very much.”

For fans, it was worth the wait. Sherlock’s return brought the same wit, drama, and unforgettable chemistry that made it a modern classic. Cumberbatch’s decision to come back might have been a tough call, but it kept the game very much afoot.

But convincing these A-listers wasn’t just about contracts. Moffat had to pitch each new season with fresh storylines that excited them. “They would like to know that we’ve got another bunch of stories that they would like to do,” he explained. And who could blame them? When you’ve conquered Hollywood, you want something genuinely gripping to return to.

Luckily, the shorter Sherlock format worked in their favor. Unlike Moffat’s other passion project, Doctor Who, which demands a year-round commitment, Sherlock felt more like a high school reunion. “We just show up occasionally and do it. It’s like a reunion party every time,” Moffat joked.

Season 4 wasn’t all smooth sailing, though. Fans had to wait patiently for their detective fix. The team squeezed in a Christmas special while plans for the next series simmered. Filming Sherlock became a balancing act as the actors juggled blockbuster shoots and red-carpet events.

So, is this the end of the Sherlock era? Moffat didn’t think so back then. “Truthfully, not yet,” he said optimistically. And fans clung to that hope. After all, who wouldn’t want more of Cumberbatch’s razor-sharp deductions paired with Freeman’s impeccable Watson?

Ultimately, Sherlock Season 4 proved that passion sometimes triumphs over-packed schedules. Benedict Cumberbatch and Freeman’s return wasn’t just a contractual obligation but a testament to their love for the series and its fans. Even with their plates overflowing, they carved out time to keep the magic of Baker Street alive.

