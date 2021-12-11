Bigg Boss 15 is currently at the peak of its entertainment factor. And that’s what one would expect when someone like Rakhi Sawant enters the house. Well, this time, accompanying her is her husband Ritesh who has finally faced the world. But amidst it all, pictures with his alleged real-wife are already viral.

Advertisement

Since the start when Rakhi entered the house, viewers were doubtful if Ritesh was actually the husband. Many even claimed that he is fake, and is a part of the Bigg Boss crew. Yesterday, pictures of Ritesh with another woman and a child went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Now in yesterday’s episode, many were left startled when Ritesh ended up kissing the actress. It happened after Rakhi Sawant was entertaining the housemates with her antics early morning. There comes a point where the husband and wife are looking each other eye to eye. They cosy up and the housemates start yelling “kiss, kiss, kiss.”

To a surprise, Ritesh ends up giving a peck to Rakhi Sawant on the lips. The Bigg Boss 15 entertainer is initially shocked but ends up blushing. Not only were the housemates surprised for once, it was a shocker for the audience too!

Check out the pictures from the incident below:

Meanwhile, Ritesh’s real wife Snigdha Priya in a conversation with Bollywood Life accused him of domestic violence. She revealed that they got married in Bettiah, Bihar in 2014 and that they had a baby boy a year after. However, they got separated in 2017 and she returned back to Bihar. He allegedly beat her up with a belt for four hours when they were in Chennai because of a small issue she had with her in-laws.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Called ‘Attention Sympathy Gainer’ By Ex Arhaan Khan, Taunts Her Using #AisiLadki

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube