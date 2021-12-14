The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will see Ayushmann Khurrana singing the legendary Kishore Kumar’s song on the ‘Shaandaar Shukriya’ episode.

Advertisement

During a conversation, Big B makes a special request to Ayushmann.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan says: “We know you are also a beautiful singer. You compose and write songs also. We want you to sing a song bhaisahab.”

Ayushmann Khurrana goes on to sing the late Kishore Kumar’s song, ‘Chookar Mere Mann Ko Kiya Tune Kya Ishara’ from the 1981 film ‘Yaarana.’

As part of the special episode, Ayushmann along with Vaani Kapoor and director of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Abhishek Kapoor will appear on the show as celebrity guests.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukriya’ episode will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan had previously hosted the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on KBC 13. He had a gala time with the team as they were spotted joking around on numerous lighthearted topics.

Big B says: “You all are 21 people.” Dilip Joshi replies: “Two people can sit here and rest will sit in a row here on the floors.” The host replies: “Hey bhagwan” (Oh God).

Another hilarious moment comes when Big B says it’s time for a break and Dilip quickly goes and returns back with ‘fafda’ and ‘dhokla’. They also perform the garba and Amitabh Bachchan is seen joining them.

Must Read: KBC 13: Taarak Mehta Cast Gets Emotional Remembering Late Ghanshyam Nayak & Kavi Kumar Azad!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube