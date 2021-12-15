The threat of deadly virus Covid-19 has once again struck us, and this time it’s here with a new and deadlier variant called Omicron. The virus has now entered the B-town, as recently it was reported that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for the virus. Along with them, it was also said that famous director Karan Johar was also being checked to detect if he was positive too. However, it looks like the filmmaker is not very happy with how he and his house have been the centre of attention recently.

Advertisement

Read on to know what the filmmaker has to say to the media workers.

Advertisement

Earlier the reports claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor Khan, and Seema Khan were tested positive for Covid-19 after they recently attended an intimate gathering at Karan Johar’s house. The moment the news was out, Karan’s place was then claimed to be a Covid-19 hotspot by the media, and it looks like the filmmaker is annoyed with the ‘hotspot’ tag!

Talking about the same, Karan Johar recently gave out a statement through his Instagram story in which he claimed that he and his family members tested negative for Covid. His story read, “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them,”

While taking a subtle dig at the media people, Karan further wrote, “To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a ‘party’ and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Yodha, Karan Johar has a long list of movies lined up in his kitty.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Confesses Sanjay Leela Bhansali Would “Hit Him & Abuse Him” During His Work As An AD On Black, Here’s Why!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube