Hrithik Roshan entered the YRF’s ‘Spy Universe’ with War which was one of the most successful franchises of the year 2019. Now, with Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan is also making his debut in YRF’s spy universe and the rumours of them meeting each other in a film is doing the rounds, along with Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. But when will they unite? That’s the question every fan has been asking and there finally might be some clarity about the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Pathan which is by the same director as ‘War,’ Siddharth Anand. The film hasn’t been officially announced but Deepika Padukone – who happens to be the leading lady in the lady, recently confirmed during one of her interviews as to why she chose the SRK starrer.

Advertisement

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed some interesting details about the union of the three megastars of Bollywood and said, “For all those who know what’s in the script of Pathan and Tiger 3 can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to be meet Pathan or Tiger in any of these films. Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan will meet each other as Tiger, Pathan and Kabir will be only post WAR 2. That’s been the plan from the start.”

Not just the biggest Bollywood actors but YRF is also making sure to give audiences the best B-town actresses including Deepika Padukone starring in Pathan and Katrina Kaif starring in the Tiger franchise. Reportedly, War 2 will release post Pathan and Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

The source further added, “Aditya Chopra realises that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences where all the heroes assemble. He is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens. Right now, it’s all a process of building up and it will be a blockbuster meeting of the three giants of the country and the plans are in motion for the same. We have to wait patiently and enjoy these projects to see how the build-up to that moment happens.”

Are you guys excited to see Pathan, Tiger meeting Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir soon? Oh well, we can’t wait.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: From Ram Lakhan To 36 Farmhouse, Subhash Ghai Explains How The Treatment Of Family In Films Has Changed In 33 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube