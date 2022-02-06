The world mourns the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The Bharat Ratna recipient’s career spanned for nearly eight decades. While she is no more among us, her songs continue to move us. Did you know that one of her songs actually made former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears? Scroll down to know more.

She was battling with health conditions after she contracted the widespread Covid-19 for a while now. It further triggered organ failure. She finally succumbed to it at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She has been trending on social media ever since the report of her passing away broke.

Back on January 27, 1963, Lata Mangeshkar performed the patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon in front of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. It was written in honour of soldiers who lost their lives fighting in the India-China War of 1962.

While many may think that the veteran singer had practiced a few times before the event, however, in reality, it was otherwise. She received the request to sing a day before the event. Even though she initially rejected the idea, lyricist Kavi Pradeep insisted on it, and she agreed. Moreover, she could only rehearse once before the event, as per the Indian Express’ report.

During the 51st anniversary of her famous song, an event was organized at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. At the event, Lata Mangeshkar said, “Initially, I did not know ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ will become so popular,” and recalled how Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was moved to tears.

Lata Ji said “At first I was nervous, thinking I have committed some mistake. But when I met Panditji (Nehru), I saw tears in his eyes.” She then quoted the former Prime Minister as saying, “Lata, tumne aaj mujhe rula diya.”

