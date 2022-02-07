On Jan 6, we all woke up to the most heartbreaking news of the year as legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last. After battling COVID and pneumonia, the Nightingale Of India succumbed to multiple organ failure. She was 92. Well, soon after the sad demise, an old interview of the singer has now resurfaced on the web and it’s making headlines for all the right reason.

During her conversation in 2013, the singer had revealed the reason for her not singing in the films while taking a dig at Halkat Jawaani song.

When the late veteran singer was asked about her not singing too often these days, she had then told Hindustan Times that she’s very particular about the selection of songs. “I read the lyrics and listen to the tune before agreeing to sing. I feel that music composers today do not like the way I function. That’s why I don’t feel like singing in films anymore,” Lata Mangeshkar told the portal. When she was prodded further and asked about the difference that has come in the industry.

Lata Mangeshkar had told the entertainment portal that nowadays songs do well for a few months and then disappear. “Technically, we have advanced, but our music is regressing. The number and variety of songs in films have depreciated. I’m shocked. I remember singing 11 songs for Mughal-E-Azam (1960). Today’s music is all about dance.” Further taking a dig at ‘Halkat jawaani’, she had said that such phrases ‘were way beyond their imagination, back then’. “Singers in our time used to work very hard. We had to overcome many obstacles to get a song. Things are easier today,” she had added.

During the same conversation, the late singer was also asked who she saw as the next iconic singer in the industry. Taking Asha Bhosle, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal’s names, she had said that they all have their own places and she also believed, “there will be someone better than her.”

Koimoi team sends heartfelt condolences to the Mangeshkar family.

