Priyanka Chopra has come a long way since making her Bollywood debut in Aitraaz. After becoming a star in the Hindi film industry, the actress is now considered a global icon. A few years back there was a lot of debate about nepotism; we came across an interview, where Desi Girl spoke about the same. She also revealed crying a lot when she was replaced from a film early in her career.

Not many know but before making it big in the Hindi film industry, PeeCee made her big-screen debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan featuring Thalapathy Vijay. She was the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant and currently the Dostana star one of India’s highest-paid actresses.

Coming back to the topic, in 2017 when the debate around nepotism was on the buzz, Priyanka Chopra in an interview with Mid-Day spoke about facing rejection. She told, “All kinds exist. There is nothing wrong with being born into a family that has a legacy. Outsiders don’t have foot-in-the-door access. Star kids have the insurmountable pressure of living up to the family name.”

“Every star has their individual journey. In mine, I have faced a lot. I have been kicked out of films because someone else was recommended to the producer. I cried and got over it. Eventually, those who are meant to be success stories become that, despite all hindrances,” Priyanka Chopra adds.

During the same time, while attending the Penguin Annual Lecture 2017 in New Delhi, PeeCee shared more details about the same, she told, “I have had situations when I have been thrown out of films because someone else was recommended… A girlfriend was recommended after I was signed for a movie. So, that’s an abuse of power… Girlfriend of the hero or girlfriend of the director.”

“I couldn’t do anything about it. I was removed last minute from many such situations because I never catered to the whims and fancies of powerful men. I only cater to my colleagues and friends who give me respect. I was treated in a different way because I commanded that, and it was because I had the strength and support of my family,” Priyanka Chopra shared.

