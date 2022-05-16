Weekly Horoscope From May 16 To May 22, 2022: With another week comes another curiosity about how the next 7 days are going to go. What are the things to be cautious about or expect from this phase? And also, make sure you’re aware about upcoming opportunities!

Advertisement

From Aries to Cancer, check out the Weekly horoscope for the upcoming week below:

Aries – You might take up a course to enhance your skills at work. Beware of backstabbers in your family.

Taurus – With the help of your siblings, you would be able to fight your inner weaknesses with confidence. It is high time for you to make peace with your past and focus on the bright present.

Gemini – You might have to deal with anxiety and insomnia this week. Practice yoga and meditation regularly to get over these issues at the earliest.

Cancer – The couples planning for the baby, might hear some good news. The ones looking for stable relationships will get success after a long struggle.

Advertisement

Leo – Your hard work will be recognized by peers/ seniors at work. This will calm you down and motivate you for future success.

Virgo – This week you should take good care of your parents’ health and try spending more time with them. Take them out for a coffee date to strengthen your bond with them.

Libra – Try focusing on the more important things in life rather than worrying about the past. You should go on a vacation with your family to rejuvenate yourself.

Scorpio- This week will be full of surprises for the couples as they might go on an unplanned fun trip that will help them in rediscovering their eternal bond. Students are advised to focus on their goals and adhere to their parents’ advice.

Sagittarius- An unexpected guest might visit you this week. This visit will bring a positive change in your family.

Capricorn- This week calls for special attention towards your health. Avoid an unnecessary travel or argument that might harm your mental peace.

Aquarius – You might feel a little tired and frustrated this week. Maintain your sanity by meditating, reading good books and spending time with your loved ones.

Pisces- You are all charged up to take new challenges in your personal and professional life. Maintain your calm and take decisions wisely with the help of a dear friend.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for the upcoming Weekly Horoscope!

Predictions By: Pandit Jagannath Guruji

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Fixes Karan Kundrra’s Hair & Wipes His Sweat In Public, Netizens Troll “Camera Ko Dekhke Nautanki…” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube