One film which is really benefitting a lot from the non-performance of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it had crashed to the 6 crores range on Monday after an amazing start of 28.35 crores, it had seemed that the film will fold up under the 125 crores. However, with Jayeshbhai Jordaar not even been even a chance by the audience, it was the Hollywood film that benefitted. It brought in 13.70 crores in its second weekend which is bigger than the first weekend of Jayeshbhai Jordaar (12 crores).

Well, the gap is only going to get bigger between the two films as Jayeshbhai Jordaar has further crashed on Monday while the Marvel flick is still doing well, especially in comparison to where its second Friday stood. While 2.70 crores had come in then, now Monday had held on well too with 2.15 crores coming in*. The fact that it is still collecting over 2 crores is good enough, considering it’s an average movie as well and is definitely not amongst Hollywood’s best.

Nonetheless, so far Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had collected 117.16 crores* and now 120 crores mark will be comfortably crossed before the close of week. This has also given the film a chance to take a shot at 135 crores lifetime total, which will be quite good if one doesn’t consider the fact that it could well have been 150 crores plus easily had it sustained after an excellent weekend. From an overall verdict perspective, the film is a big hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

