Chris Pratt once rapped about Butter Chicken and spoke Hindi (somewhat). The star is gearing up for the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the third part of the superhit film series. The movie is set to hit the big screens on 10 June and is predicted to beat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ box office record.

Other than that, Pratt is also busy working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Holiday Special. The former will be released in May 2023, while the latter will come out later in December this year. While the actor is busy delivering a lot of content to his fans, let’s go back to the time when he rapped about one of India’s favourite delicacies.

Back in 2017, when promoting GOTG Vol. 2, Chris Pratt appeared on Kenny Sebastian’s show and spoke Hindi. The host taught Chris two words, “abey” and “theek hai”. Later, he asked him a few things like “Can you give me the Infinity stone?” and “Star Lord, can you save the galaxy?” With each question, Pratt replied with the two Hindi words.

Each time he spoke either of those words, Chris Pratt sounded adorable. After that, Kenny Sebastian made the actor do a rap about Butter Chicken. The Peter Quill actor went into a full-on freestyle rap with Kenny accompanying him with beats. The video went viral when it came out and is still etched in our hearts.

Watch the video here:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s playlist also had the retro mashup of the Bollywood song “Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba.” Besides this, Chris had another connection with India. The beloved actor Irrfan Khan worked with him on the first Jurassic World film.

Recently, Chris Pratt remembered Khan and lauded him. He called Irrfan Khan an “elegant ” and “powerful” man.

